Vigil held in memory of Manchester crash victims

Three people were killed in a crash in Manchester over the weekend (WFSB)

Family and friends are remembering three people killing in a fiery crash in Manchester.

On Sunday evening, a vigil is being held at 7 p.m. at Charter Oak Park to remember the victims of the deadly crash.

Police said the driver lost control and hit a utility pole on Route 44 around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The car burst into flames after it crashed, killing the three backseat passengers and injuring two others.

The Manchester High School principal said all three victims were either current or former students.

Investigators said speed may be a factor in the crash.

