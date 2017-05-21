Road closures will accommodate Yale's commencement Monday

Several streets in New Haven will be closed on Monday due to Yale University’s commencement.

New Haven city officials said the following road closures will happen between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

Elm Street – between York Street and College Street

College Street – between Grove Street and Chapel Street

High Street – between Elm Street and Chapel Street

Officials also said there could also be a planned protest march on Monday that could impact Dixwell Avenue, York Street, Grove Street and Temple Street.

Protest organizers said they plan a rally after the march on the lower New Haven green.

“City officials said they are working collaboratively with Yale University officials and protest organizers to ensure public safety, minimal disruption, and peaceful coexistence throughout Monday’s proceedings,” a press release from the city said.

Drivers are being encouraged to plan some extra time on Monday.

