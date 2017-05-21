61-year-old man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A 61-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in East Haven on Saturday.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Foxon Road, near Green Street.

The motorcycle and a car collided.

Michael Ferrara was driving the motorcycle, and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was listed as being in critical condition on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact police at (203) 484-2703.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.