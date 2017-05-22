Church Street in New Haven closes ahead of Yale commencement; thousands expected to protest

Authorities closed Church Street in New Haven just before 8 a.m. ahead of the Yale University graduation ceremonies on Monday.

Police said Church Street is between Chapel Street and Elm Street. The road will remain closed until early Monday afternoon.

Organizers said a protest is planned in response to the university's refusal to hold union negotiations with graduate students.

Protesters took a stand last month setting up steps away from the university president's office. Some graduate students took it further, denying themselves food for weeks.

The fast is part of a labor dispute between a group of graduate students and Yale's president. The students say they voted to form a union with "local 33-unite here" back in February, but that the president has refused to sit down and negotiate.

"Graduate teachers voted to form a union months ago and the results were certified by the federal government, but still Yale refuses to negotiate with the certified units,"Local 33-UNITE HERE Chair Aaron Greenberg, a PhD candidate in the Political Science Department said. "We have invited our allies to participate in the commencement festivities and to stand with us in holding Yale accountable."

Police said the road closure "is to provide ample space for the safety of all those involved in this morning’s commencement exercises at Yale and related protests and demonstrations."

In recent weeks, the graduate teachers' call for Yale to negotiate has garnered support from national elected officials, academics, and activists including DNC Chair Tom Perez, DNC Deputy Chair U.S. Representative Keith Ellison, DNC Vice Chair Maria Elena Durazo, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO General Counsel and former NLRB member Craig Becker.

Protesters will be gathering over the next few hours. Graduation begins at 10 a.m.

New Haven city officials said the following road closures will happen between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

Elm Street – between York Street and College Street

College Street – between Grove Street and Chapel Street

High Street – between Elm Street and Chapel Street

Officials also said there could also be a planned protest march on Monday that could impact Dixwell Avenue, York Street, Grove Street and Temple Street.

“City officials said they are working collaboratively with Yale University officials and protest organizers to ensure public safety, minimal disruption, and peaceful coexistence throughout Monday’s proceedings,” a press release from the city said.

Protest organizers said they plan a rally after the march on the lower New Haven green.

Drivers are being encouraged to plan some extra time on Monday.

