Thousands expected to protest during Yale commencement

A very happy occasion for thousands of Yale students and their families will be met with frustration and anger as thousands of demonstrators gather on Yale's campus on commencement day.

Organizers say today's protest is in response to the university's refusal to hold union negotiations with graduate students.

It could be a very messy morning in new haven as thousands of demonstrators will unite on campus.

Protesters took a stand last month setting up steps away from the university president's office. Some graduate students took it further, denying themselves food for weeks.

The fast is part of a labor dispute between a group of graduate students and Yale's president. The students say they voted to form a union with "local 33-unite here" back in February, but that the president has refused to sit down and negotiate.

"Graduate teachers voted to form a union months ago and the results were certified by the federal government, but still Yale refuses to negotiate with the certified units,"Local 33-UNITE HERE Chair Aaron Greenberg, a PhD candidate in the Political Science Department said. "We have invited our allies to participate in the commencement festivities and to stand with us in holding Yale accountable."

In recent weeks the graduate teachers' call for Yale to negotiate has garnered support from national elected officials, academics, and activists including DNC Chair Tom Perez, DNC Deputy Chair U.S. Representative Keith Ellison, DNC Vice Chair Maria Elena Durazo, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO General Counsel and former NLRB member Craig Becker.

Protesters will be gathering over the next few hours. Graduation begins at 10 a.m.

