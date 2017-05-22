Memorial dedicated to victims of Rhode Island nightclub fire

Some tourists in British Columbia got a bit of a scare when a sea lion grabbed a little girl and dragged her into the water.More >
Manchester police say three people were killed and two others injured in a serious overnight crash on Route 44.More >
Emotions ran high for Manchester High School students tonight as many gathered at the scene where hours before 3 people were killed and 2 injured in a fiery overnight crash.More >
Waterford police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing a donation jar from a gas station.More >
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911.More >
Monday will be rainy, especially during the afternoon. Low pressure will move into the Northeast from the Great Lakes.More >
A 61-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in East Haven on Saturday.More >
The man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after the poisonous snake bit him on Tuesday.More >
A motorcyclist was taken to Hartford Hospital after a collision with a car in Manchester on Saturday evening.More >
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.More >
