Memorial dedicated to victims of Rhode Island nightclub fire

The site of The Station nightclub fire that killed 100 and injured more than 200 people in 2003. The memorial is scheduled to open during a ceremony Sunday. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)

A memorial was dedicated Sunday to honor the victims of a nightclub fire in Rhode Island 14 years ago.

Families of the victims and survivors gathered at Station Nightclub in West Warwick to honor the victims.

Music filled the air in a memorial garden designed to provide comfort for those who lost loved ones.

The Station Fire Memorial Park was dedicated Sunday for all 100 victims.

"Long after all of us are gone, this site will educate and inspire future generations of Rhode Islanders, keep the memories of the victims alive, provide cautionary lessons that could help save lives in the future, honor the heroism of every day Rhode Islanders who did incredible things to help their brothers and sisters," explained Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

Four victims from Connecticut were also remembered including Jude Henault and her boyfriend Sam Miceli Jr. of Lisbon, Melvin Gerfin Jr. of Groton and Sarah Jane Telgarsky of Plainfield.

Four others from Connecticut were able to escape.

"This is never the final chapter. This is a new beginning," said David Kane who lost his 18-year-old son Nicholas in the fire. He was the youngest person to perish in the flames.

Nicholas Kane's name will be forever memorialized with the 99 others.

"I'm very thrilled with it, and I think it's going to bring a lot of solace to people," said David Kane.

Following the speeches, the names of all the victims were read aloud.

