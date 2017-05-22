New London-Waterford Speedbowl could have racing this season

Drivers may soon be revving their engines and racing around the New London-Waterford Speedbowlonce again.

Three men are accused of taking part in a sex trafficking ring that exploited young men with mental health issues, according to the FBI and Danbury police.

New London-Waterford Speedbowl could reopen as early as next month. (WFSB)

Management at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl announced late Sunday night they're working on an agreement to lease the track for the upcoming season.

Officials said racing could begin at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl was early as next month.

But, fans feared there wouldn't even be a 20-17 season, in the wake of a sex trafficking investigation involving, the track's owner.

It was back in the 1950's that the New London-Waterford Speedbowl first opened.

Over the years, the track has been home to many Nascar champions and a staple for racing fans.

The speedbowl's owner Bruce Bemer admitted in court to paying mentally ill, young men for sex.

In the wake of this investigation, Nascar terminated its connection with the London-Waterford Speed-Bowl.

After much uncertainty, management posted on Facebook and the track's website that they are working on a deal to lease the speedbowl for the 20-17 season.

More details are slated to come out in the next few weeks.

An open practice has also been scheduled, prior to opening weekend.

