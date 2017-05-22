3 people sent to hospital after police pursuit, crash in Norwich

A police pursuit and crash in Norwich on Sunday night landed three suspects in the hospital.

Police told Eyewitness News a vehicle was spotted at about 8 p.m. making several road violations before speeding off into Howard Brown Park.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle then hit a pursuing cruiser and a parked car. The vehicle headed northbound on Harbor Drive and Washington Street following by two police cruisers.

Police broke away from the chase near the intersection of Town Street and West Town Street. Police said the car crashed on West Town Street near the Interstate 395 entrance ramp.

Two of the people had to be extracted from the vehicle, according to police. The driver and two passengers were taken to Backus Hospital with what police called were non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made yet as the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561.

