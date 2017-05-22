Bristol man killed in motorcycle accident Sunday

A Bristol man was killed Sunday night when the motorcycle he was driving struck a guard rail in Keney Park in Hartford.

According to police, 46-year-old Michael Kowalski was killed in the accident on Sunday.

Police responded to the Ridgefield Street entrance of Keney Park on a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries. Patrol units arrived on-scene and located an unresponsive operator who sustained multiple, life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers attempted to resuscitate the operator until the arrival of paramedic units, who transported the victim to St. Francis Hospital.

The investigation revealed that the Kowalski's motorcycle left the roadway, striking a wooden guardrail. Detectives from the Crime Scene Division responded and processed the scene. This accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.