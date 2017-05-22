2-year wage freeze discussed for state workers

A proposed agreement between the administration of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and state employee union leaders offers a promise of no layoffs for at least four years in exchange for concessions including a two-year wage freeze and higher insurance premiums and pension contributions.

Union officials may decide Tuesday whether to present the draft proposal to rank-and-file members for consideration.

A copy of a three-page summary of the agreement was obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

Malloy, a Democrat, has been seeking $700 million in labor savings in the new fiscal year beginning July 1 and an additional $870 million in the second year of the two-year budget.

The summary did not include savings estimates.

The Service Employees International Union local 1199 that represents 7,000 state workers began airing a new television ad entitled “If Kids Sounded like Politicians” on Monday.

It's the latest in a series of ads attempting to persuade the governor and state lawmakers to consider alternatives such as higher taxes on the wealthy.

It features children saying they want to balance the state budget by cutting middle-class state workers and services for the disabled when they grow up. The union is insinuating that's what Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and state legislators are considering as they try to craft a new, two-year agreement.

"Lawmakers should remember the values we were all taught as children, to help others, to look after the less fortunate. Proposing 4,000 layoffs or asking an average of $30,000 from every state worker in concessions, while not asking one penny more from billion dollar corporations or hedge fund managers is not the best path for our state. We’ve tried layoffs and service cuts the last several years, and the result has been larger deficits and a stagnating economy. It’s time for a change. We can build a state that lives up to our kids’ expectations," SEIU 1199 spokesperson Jennifer Schneider said in a statement on Monday.

