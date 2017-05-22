Water main work closes streets in Bristol

Streets in Bristol will be closed for water main work on Monday.

The Bristol Water Department said South Street Between Hull and Union streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some customers may "experience a period of low water pressure."

Once the water main work is completed, some customers will "experience some discolored water" and for those affected are advised to "run an outside faucet or bathtub until the water clears."

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.