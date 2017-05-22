CT ranked one of worst states for military retirees - WFSB 3 Connecticut

CT ranked one of worst states for military retirees

Posted: Updated:
Wallethub ranks Connecticut sixth worst state for military retirees. (Wallethub) Wallethub ranks Connecticut sixth worst state for military retirees. (Wallethub)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut is not a good state for members of the military to retire, according to a new report.  

May is Military Appreciation Month, so the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s best and worst states for military retirees on Monday.

WalletHub analyzed 22 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans including job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to a quality of VA hospitals.

Connecticut was the sixth worst state for military retirees, according to the report by WalletHub. Here are some of the rankings for Connecticut: 

  • 44th – Veterans per Capita
  • 47th – Number of VA Health Facilities per Number of Veterans
  • 31st – Veteran Job Opportunities
  • 37th – Housing Affordability
  • 31st – % of Veteran-Owned Businesses
  • 32nd – Number of VA Benefits-Administration Facilities per Number of Veterans
  • 45th – Cost-of-Living Index
  • 18th – Arts, Leisure & Recreation Establishments per Capita

The top five worst states were Utah, North Carolina, Rhode Island, New Jersey and District of Columbia while the top five best states were Florida, Montana, New Hampshire, Wyoming and South Carolina. 

To see the ten worst states for military retirees, click here

To report the full report, click here

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.