CT ranked one of worst states for military retirees

Manchester police say three people were killed and two others injured in a serious overnight crash on Route 44.More >
Some tourists in British Columbia got a bit of a scare when a sea lion grabbed a little girl and dragged her into the water.More >
Authorities closed Church Street in New Haven just before 8 a.m. ahead of the Yale University graduation ceremonies on Monday.More >
Beware of contaminated pool water. The CDC is warning of a parasitic diarrhea-causing infection linked to pools and water playgrounds.More >
Billy Bush broke his silence Sunday night about the infamous Donald Trump "Access Hollywood" tape that had Trump making vulgar comments about women, and eventually led to Bush losing his job on "Today."More >
Monday will be rainy, especially during the afternoon. Low pressure will move into the Northeast from the Great Lakes.More >
A Bristol man was killed Sunday night when the motorcycle he was driving struck a guard rail in Keney Park in Hartford. According to police, 46-year-old Michael Kowalski was killed in the accident on Sunday.More >
Drivers may soon be revving their engines and racing around the New London-Waterford Speedbowlonce again.More >
Emotions ran high for Manchester High School students tonight as many gathered at the scene where hours before 3 people were killed and 2 injured in a fiery overnight crash.More >
A 61-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in East Haven on Saturday.More >
