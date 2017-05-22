UNH professor dies in NY fire

UNH Professor Tony Carter died in a fire in New York over the weekend. (UNH website)

A professor from New Haven University died in a fire in New York over the weekend.

Tony Carter, 62, died in a fire on Staten Island, NY, on Saturday night. Carter was described as a "dedicated member" of UNH for more than a decade.

"He had a passion for mentorship and, for nearly the last 10 years, he has hosted a program that paired local youth with University of New Haven students to provide encouragement and advice. The University community expresses its heartfelt condolences during this difficult time to Professor Carter’s three sons, his family, friends, colleagues, and many students," UNH said in a statement on Monday.

Carter's death comes after firefighters were called to a house fire at 59 Pembrook Loop just before 11 p.m. upon arrival, firefighters removed Carter and a seven-year-old boy from the home.

The seven-year-old boy was rushed to Staten Island University North Hospital for the treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation, police said.The boy was listed in stable condition at last check, according to police.

However, Carter died at the scene.

Carter joined UNH in 2005 where he studied and lectured in China, Lithuania, and the country of Georgia. UNH said he was an expert in globalization.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

