Hartford introduces identification program for city residents

Hartford officials launched an identification program for residents in the capital city during a news conference on Monday morning.

The identification program will "allow residents to access City services regardless of their housing or immigration status." Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the program "ensures that every Hartford resident can access all City services and interact with their government, regardless of their immigration or housing status."

“But it’s about much more than accessing services. It’s about making sure no one in our community feels as if they have to live in the shadows. We will be a safer and stronger community when every resident knows they can be heard. I’m glad we were able to get this long-needed program up and running, at no cost to the City, with the overwhelming support of the City Council and residents throughout Hartford," Bronin said during a news conference at the Hartford Public Library around 11 a.m.

During the application process, officials said no documents will be used to establish identity and residency. The city said it will keep the name of the cardholder and the card number, but no other information.

“We have built in strong protections so that no resident is exposed to greater legal risk if they choose to get a City ID," Bronin said.

CEO Bridget Quinn-Carey said the Hartford Public Library "was proud to partner with the City of Hartford in the launch of the Hartford City ID program, ensuring."

“This program, along with the many valuable services and programs provided by HPL, provides people from all walks of life the resources with which to build successful futures," Quinn-Carey said.

Mui Mui Hin-McCormick, who is the co-chair of Hartford’s Commission on Refugee and Immigrant Affairs, praised the ID program.

“The Hartford Commission on Refugee and Immigrant Affairs (CRIA) thanks Mayor Bronin and his office for ensuring the implementation of the municipal ID program, which many residents have been waiting for since Mayor Segarra proposed the program in 2015. The municipal ID program allows residents access to important benefits and services, provides employment, housing, and basic opportunities for residents to be productive members of the community. CRIA supports the Mayor's efforts in making Hartford a welcoming and safe city for all of its diverse residents. This program helps us work towards achieving that goal," Hin-McCormick said in a statement on Monday.

The ID cards will be valid for two years and will cost $15 for adults/$10 for children under 18 years old.

Residents can get Hartford City IDs at the downtown branch of the Hartford Public Library and by appointment at the Town and City Clerk’s office. To learn how to apply for an ID card, click here.

The ID cards will serve as proof of identity at a Hartford polling place.

