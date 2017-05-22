Hartford to introduce identification program for city residents - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Hartford to introduce identification program for city residents

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Hartford officials are expected to launch an identification program for residents in the capital city.

The identification program will "allow residents to access City services regardless of their housing or immigration status."

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will hold a news conference on Monday morning where he will be joined by community leaders to discuss the program.  The news conference will be at the Hartford Public Library at 11 a.m. 

