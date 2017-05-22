Hartford to introduce identification program for city residents

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says he will launch an identification program for residents in the capital city. (WFSB file photo)

Hartford officials are expected to launch an identification program for residents in the capital city.

The identification program will "allow residents to access City services regardless of their housing or immigration status."

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will hold a news conference on Monday morning where he will be joined by community leaders to discuss the program. The news conference will be at the Hartford Public Library at 11 a.m.

Tell us your opinions on the identification program. To vote in our poll, click here.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.