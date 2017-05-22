Friends identify three killed in Manchester crash

Three people were killed in a crash in Manchester over the weekend (WFSB)

A makeshift memorial has grown at the site of the crash (WFSB)

The 911 calls came pouring in after a car crashed and went up in flames in Manchester over the weekend.

There were five people inside the car, and three of them lost their lives. The three were sitting in the back seat.

At the crash site on Monday, many friends were gathered around a makeshift memorial of flowers and candles.

“They were amazing people, all three of them,” said friend Kaitlyn Kessler.

Friends say 17-year-old Devon King Smith, 18-year-old William Bill King, and 21-year-old Bernaria Mickens were killed in the crash.

Friends also said Mickens has a 1-year-old son who is now with family.

The crash happened on Saturday around 1 a.m. on Route 44, also known as Center Street.

The driver and front seat passenger were taken to the hospital where they are recovering.

In a statement, Manchester High School Principal Jill Krieger said, the victims were a current and two former students.

"Today is a sad day at Manchester High School, as students and staff returned to the building mourning the loss of one current student and two recent graduates. We brought extra staff to the school from throughout the district to support our MHS staff and ensure that grieving students and others are being given the support they need. We are also grateful for support from the community, including volunteers who are at the school with their therapy dogs. This event was tragic and healing will take time but we are thankful for the sensitivity, compassion and kindness shown by so many at MHS and throughout our town. We are especially proud of how our students and staff have supported one another as they cope with this devastating loss," Superintendent Matt Geary and Krieger said in a statement on Monday.

The school had extra grief counselors and therapy dogs on hand for students on Monday.

Meanwhile, friends are trying to piece together what happened. Police are still working on the details of what caused the crash but they did say speed may have been a factor.

“They're going to be missed. Loved. Everything we do, we are doing for them,” said Nonnie Douglas.

Friends say funeral services for all three are still being sorted out.

