PD: Man exposed himself to woman, child at CT reservoir

Police arrested a 55-year-old man accused of exposing himself at the Seymour Reservoir.

Officers responded to the Seymour Reservoir #4 in Oxford last Tuesday for the report of a man exposing himself on the trails.

Police said Gordon Whitehouse, of Waterbury, allegedly exposed himself to a woman and a female child.

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protect State Environmental Conservation Police, Connecticut State Police Troop A Troopers, and Oxford Police all responded to the reservoir.

Whitehouse was arrested and charged with public indecency, second-degree breach of peace, and disorderly conduct.

He is expected to appear in court on May 30.

