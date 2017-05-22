A break from the rain today

WARMER TODAY…

Overall, today's going to be a pleasant day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and much warmer temperatures than we had yesterday. This afternoon's highs will be in the 70s, perhaps the upper 70s over Northern Connecticut.

Another wave of low pressure could brush Connecticut with more rain very late tonight and tomorrow morning. Southern Connecticut may stand the best chance of getting wet, but any rainfall should be fairly light.

LOOKING GOOD WEDNESDAY…

Showers could linger into the morning hours, but most of the day looks nice. The sky is expected to become partly sunny and the air will become fairly warm away from the coast with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees!

MORE RAIN THURSDAY…

A storm will track to the west of Connecticut, but a weaker storm will develop closer to the Coast. Moisture will stream northward in advance of this system. Therefore, we can expect periods of rain. The combination of clouds, rain, and an easterly flow will likely limit daytime highs to the 60s.

FRIDAY…

Overall, Friday will be a better day, but it's still not going to be great. The center of low pressure will gradually lift to the north of Connecticut, taking the steadier rain with it. However, showers are still likely, especially in the morning. Showers will become widely scattered during the afternoon. Some sunshine will likely break through the clouds and there should be just enough to boost temperatures to between 70 and 75.

THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…

As you know, this weekend is the unofficial start of summer! At this point, it looks like Saturday will be the best day. Many of our guidance models keep Saturday dry. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

A warm front could spread a few showers into the state on Sunday. They may hold off until the afternoon hours. It’ll be another warm day with highs in the 70s to near 80. Plus, the air will likely turn a little more humid.

Monday should be the cloudier and wetter day as warm, humid air moves up the coast. The progress of the warm front could be halted by a developing wave of low pressure. If this happens, we’ll have showers or perhaps even a few periods of steadier rain. For now, we are forecasting highs in the 70s.

We don’t want to get to specific just yet since many things could change between now and the Holiday weekend. But, for now, it looks like Saturday will be the best day for outdoor activities.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

