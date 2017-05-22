A break from the rain tomorrow and Wednesday!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A raincoat and an umbrella will come in very handy this evening. We’ll have periods of rain and it will be quite cool with temperatures in the range of 50-55. The Connecticut Coast will get brushed with a few heavier showers, but the heaviest rain in Southern New England will fall in Rhode Island and especially Cape Cod and the Islands. These locations could receive 1-2” of rain. Here in Connecticut, rainfall totals will be less impressive. Some locations in Southern Connecticut could get up 0.50”, but northern portions of the state will receive 0.10” or less.

Rain will end tonight and we’ll likely see some partial clearing in the pre-dawn hours as a wave of low pressure moves out to sea away from New England. Overnight lows will range from 47-54 and patchy fog may develop.

WARMER TUESDAY…

Overall, a pleasant day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and much warmer temperatures than we had today. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s, perhaps the upper 70s over Northern Connecticut. Clouds may be tougher to scour out in Southeastern Connecticut and temperatures may fall short of 70 degrees in coastal sections of New London County.

Another wave of low pressure could brush Connecticut with more rain Tuesday night. Southern Connecticut may stand the best chance of getting wet and any rainfall should be fairly light.

LOOKING GOOD WEDNESDAY…

Showers could linger into the early morning hours, but most of the day looks nice. The sky is expected to become partly sunny and the air will become fairly warm away from the coast with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees!

MORE RAIN THURSDAY…

A storm will track to the west of Connecticut, but a weaker storm will develop closer to the Coast. Moisture will stream northward in advance of this system. Therefore, we can expect periods of rain. The combination of clouds, rain, and an easterly flow will likely limit daytime highs to the 60s.

FRIDAY…

Overall, a better day, but not great. The center of low pressure will gradually lift to the north of Connecticut, taking the steadier rain with it. However, showers are still likely, especially in the morning. Showers will become widely scattered during the afternoon. Some sunshine will likely break through the clouds and there should be just enough to boost temperatures to between 70 and 75.

THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…

It is the unofficial start of summer! At this point, it looks like Saturday will be the best day. Many of our guidance models keep Saturday dry. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

A warm front could spread a few showers into the state on Sunday. They may hold off until the afternoon hours. It’ll be another warm day with highs in the 70s to near 80. Plus, the air will likely turn a little more humid.

Monday should be the cloudier and wetter day as warm, humid air moves up the coast. The progress of the warm front could be halted by a developing wave of low pressure. If this happens, we’ll have showers or perhaps even a few periods of steadier rain. For now, we are forecasting highs in the 70s.

I don’t want to get to specific just yet since many things could change between now and the holiday weekend. But, for now, it looks like Saturday will be the best day for outdoor activities.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

