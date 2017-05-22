Gov. Malloy, union reach tentative agreement amid budget discussions

After weeks of hearing about budget problems and layoffs, a tentative agreement has been reached.

Gov. Dannel Malloy and state employee union leaders have agreed to concessions in exchange for no layoffs, saving well over $1 billion over two years.

Over the last few weeks, SEIU, the Service Employees International Union, or local 1199, has been stepping up its opposition to state budget cuts and layoffs.

A new ad pressures the governor and lawmakers to consider alternatives, like higher taxes on the wealthy, instead of cutting middle-class state workers and services for the disabled. The ad also features children to get across the message.

The tentative agreement between the governor and unions calls for $1.6 billion in concessions over two years, a three-year wage freeze, and would require employees to pay more for their pensions and health insurance.

Republicans are still waiting for more details, but they said if the numbers are correct, they fall short and are not enough now that the state is facing a growing deficit in the billions.

"The savings we put in were a lot more - we were a lot more aggressive than the governor I think in our approach. Once the deficit numbers went up $1.8 billion, I think the governor was obligated to ask for more from the unions,” said State Senator, and Senate President Len Fasano.

Republicans wanted more concessions, given the state's budget crisis, and they don't like that the proposed contract would be extended for another five years.

"I am concerned about the extension because as governor he's been complaining about what he inherited but what he's doing is passing this on the next governor,” said Republican State Rep. Vinnie Candelora.

Union leaders must now let their members vote on the agreement.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.