'Suspicious device' found at East Haven group home

East Haven police are investigating after a suspicious device was found at a group home on Monday.

Police were called to the home just before 1 p.m. for the report of the device being found.

A 16-year-old resident at the home is believed to be responsible for building the device.

A description of the device was not released by police, but officers said it was inert and was not a threat to the public.

The teen attends East Haven High School, but students and staff were not in any danger because of this incident.

Police also said there were no known threats made regarding the use of the device.

The teen is being questioned by detectives.

Anyone with information can contact police at 203-468-3827.

