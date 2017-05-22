New Haven officials to vote on body cam program

New Haven's Board of Alders is expected to vote in favor of adding body cameras to the police department on Monday.

If passed, the city will apply for a grant, which would cover the costs of getting 455 body cameras and the initial video storage.

The goal is to get the body cameras up and running later this summer.

The city's new police chief said that launching the body camera program is a top priority and will allow the department to increase its transparency and accountability.

