I-395 south in Plainfield reopens following truck fire

Police closed I-395 south in Plainfield on Monday evening because of a tractor trailer fire.

The highway was closed between exits 29 and 28 for a few hours while crews cleaned up the mess. The highway reopened just before 10 p.m.

The Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications Twitter account tweeted a photo of the truck, which was a car carrier.

The fire was reported a little after 6 p.m. on Monday.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

