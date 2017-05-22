Truck fire closes I-395 south in Plainfield

Police have closed I-395 south in Plainfield because of a tractor trailer fire.

The highway is closed between exits 29 and 28.

The Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications Twitter account tweeted a photo of the truck, which is a car carrier.

The fire was reported a little after 6 p.m. on Monday.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

Follow traffic updates here.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.