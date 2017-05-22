Vandals cause nearly $10,000 worth of damage in Hamden

Vandals caused nearly $10,000 worth of damage to vehicles in Hamden recently.

Police said they received three calls on Monday after vandals spray-painted obscene language and gestures on five vehicles in town.

Three damaged vehicles were parked at an apartment complex on Skiff Street. The others were on Paradise Avenue and East Gate Lane.

Each car sustained about $2,000 worth of damage.

Police think the same person or people are responsible.

Each of the cars were parked within a mile of each other when they were damaged.

“It's substantial damage, it's really affecting these peoples’ lives,” said Hamden Police Capt. Ronald Smith.

Police said one of the victims may know who is responsible.

Investigators are checking for possible surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.