Local heroes return home to Air National Guard base in East Granby

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with an attack that killed 22 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.More >
MANCHESTER, England (MEREDITH/AP) -- An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.More >
President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.More >
The 911 calls came pouring in after a car crashed and went up in flames in Manchester over the weekend.More >
After weeks of hearing about budget problems and layoffs, a tentative agreement has been reached.More >
Manchester police say three people were killed and two others injured in a serious overnight crash on Route 44.More >
A Bristol man was killed Sunday night when the motorcycle he was driving struck a guard rail in Keney Park in Hartford. According to police, 46-year-old Michael Kowalski was killed in the accident on Sunday.More >
Hartford officials launched an identification program for residents in the capital city during a news conference on Monday morning.More >
Waterford police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing a donation jar from a gas station.More >
Beware of contaminated pool water. The CDC is warning of a parasitic diarrhea-causing infection linked to pools and water playgrounds.More >
