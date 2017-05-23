Repair crews respond to Colchester crash scene

Power company crews are on the scene of a crash in Colchester.

According to dispatchers, Norwich Avenue is closed by the William J. Johnston School.

They said Eversource was on the scene making repairs to a utility pole in the area.

The school is located on 360 Norwich Ave.

There's no word on injuries or how long dispatchers expect the road to be closed.

