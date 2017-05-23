Crash involving school bus reported in Newington

Emergency crews have responded to a crash involving a school bus in Newington.

According to police, it happened at Welles Drive and Route 176, also known as Main Street.

Three students were aboard at the time, but none of them were hurt, according to the superintendent's office.

School officials also said that the bus was rear-ended.

Police said the crash was only blocking one lane of the road.

#UPDATE: Here's a CLOSER LOOK at minor bus crash in #NEWINGTON on Rt. 176 & Welles Dr.; Bus rear-ended...3 kids on-board. (Photo: @SujataTV) pic.twitter.com/IKtVkL0z2w — NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) May 23, 2017

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

