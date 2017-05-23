Wallingford police search for missing person at preserve

A police investigation is under way at the Tyler Mill Preserve in Wallingford. (WFSB)

Police are searching for a person at a preserve in Wallingford.

According to state police, they're helping Wallingford police search the Tyler Mill Preserve.

They plan on holding a news conference around 11 a.m. Stream it here.

The search began on Tuesday morning.

State police's search helicopter, Trooper 1, was said to be in the air to help along with K9 units.

No other details were released.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.