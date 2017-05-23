Rapper Meek Mill, Oakdale Theatre named in suit following deadly shooting

Two people were killed in a shooting outside the Oakdale Theatre back in December. (WFSB file)

Two victims of last winter's deadly concert shooting in Wallingford are suing the performer and venue citing poor security measures.

Travis Ward, 31, of New Haven was killed and 25-year-old Nathan Mitchell of Hartford was hurt following the the Dec. 30, 2016 shooting outside of the venue.

Jaquan Graves was also killed in the incident, according to police. However, his estate was not named in the suit.

Ward's family and Mitchell are seeking damages in excess of $15,000.

The suit, which was filed in Waterbury, names rapper Meek Mill, the Oakdale Theatre, Live Nation and others as defendants.

The Faxon Law Group, which is representing the plaintiffs, said the defendants had a duty to exercise reasonable care to protect concert goers and failed to do so.

The attorneys cited violence and disorderly conduct at prior Meek Mill performances in Wilmington, DE and Danbury, CT.

They also said Meek Mill songs incite violence with lyrics like "AK-47 picture perfect like a camera. I point it at your homie leave 'em stinking like a pamper."

“With song titles like ‘Body Count’ and ‘Ooh kill ‘em,’ that praise indiscriminate killing and mayhem, the potential for tragic incidents like this should have been properly anticipated and planned for by Meek Mill, his concert promoters and the Oakdale Theatre," said Joel T. Faxon of the Faxon Law Group.

Faxon called the Oakdale's security grossly understaffed.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Oakdale for comment.

