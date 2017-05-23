Fire closes street in Ansonia - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Fire closes street in Ansonia

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -

A fire closed a street in Ansonia late Tuesday morning.

Police said the house fire was reported on Hubbel Street.

The street is closed because of all the fire crews on the scene.

There's no word on a cause or injuries.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.