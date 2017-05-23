Hartford police prepared in wake of England attacks

Hartford police said they are prepared in wake of England attacks. (WFSB)

In the wake of the deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in England, police departments take a closer look at what they're doing and how to improve safety procedures.

Eyewitness News checked in with the Hartford Police Department on how they keep their plans relevant.

A horrifying scene played out on Monday night after the explosion at the Manchester Concert Venue, sending teenagers and children running for their lives. Police said 22 people including an 8-year-old child were dead and 59 were injured including many teenagers.

"It's really sickening and I wish people would find the place in their heart to actually love one another,” Rachel Davis, of Bristol, said.

The attack at the concert arena hits close to home for the season of concerts, parades and festivals ramp up in Hartford.

"You can bet people are going to be scared going to large-scale venues. We're prepared for that,” Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said. “We obviously have a lot of systems in place to prevent these things from happening.”

Foley said the Hartford Police Department is constantly evaluating and evolving that safety plan. Some of that done from their real-time crime center.

"We're always learning. Things are always changing,” Foley said. “As they change their tactics, we change our defense."

While Foley said it is impossible to be prepared for every scenario, he says the department isn't sparing resources with detectives solely dedicated to working with federal agencies.

“Our job is just not to investigate it after it happens, it's trying to predict and prevent and that's our main goal,” Foley said. “And if something does happen, to mitigate it."

