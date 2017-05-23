Man found dead behind storage facility at cemetery

A man was found to be dead behind a storage facility at a cemetery in New London.

Police said they received a 911 call from the Cedar Grove Cemetery on Tuesday.

The body was found on the back end of the property.

The man was pronounced dead by Lawrence & Memorial Hospital paramedics shortly after they arrived around 8:30 a.m.

Detectives are still working to figure out what happened, along with representatives from the State's Attorney's Office and Office of the Medical Examiner.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-1481.

