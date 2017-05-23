Somers High evacuated after 'small explosion'

Students and staff at Somers High School were evacuated after a "small explosion" in the chemistry laboratory on Tuesday afternoon, according to state police.

The school on Vision Boulevard was evacuated around 1 p.m. Firefighters and EMS were called to the scene.

State police said one student suffered "minor injury."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police said the fire "does not appear criminal in nature at this time."

No further information was released. Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.