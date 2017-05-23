Students dismissed after 'small explosion' at Somers High School

Somers High School was evacuated after a small explosion on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Students and staff at Somers High School were evacuated after a "small explosion" in the chemistry laboratory on Tuesday afternoon, according to state police.

The school on Vision Boulevard was evacuated around 1 p.m. Firefighters and EMS were called to the scene.

State police said one student suffered "minor injury."

Students were dismissed for the day, police said.

Members of the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection were called to the scene and check the air quality.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police said the fire "does not appear criminal in nature at this time."

Troopers cleared the high school around 2:20 p.m.

The school posted on its website that all afterschool activities were postponed on Tuesday except for the Golf Match and NCCC Track Meet.

