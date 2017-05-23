Police look for man wanted for indecent exposure complaint at CT library

Police released this photo of the person of interest in alleged indecent exposure. (Fairfield Police Department)

The Fairfield Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for an indecent exposure at the library earlier this month.

The incident took place at Fairfield Public Library, which is located 1080 Old Post Rd., on May 13.

Police released a picture of the person of interest on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this suspect or incident is asked to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).

