Police issue alert for 12-year-old NY girl seen with 2 teens

New York State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl who they say was abducted by two male teenagers in Cattaraugus County.
Troopers say McKenzie Wilson was last seen in the rural town of Lyndon at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities believe she's with an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who may be armed with handguns and driving a stolen red pickup truck.
Police say McKenzie could be in imminent danger. She's 5-feet-6 inches tall and has blond hair and blue eyes.
Details of the alleged abduction haven't been released.
Lyndon is located about 50 miles southeast of Buffalo.
RETWEET- NYSP Machias has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred in Lyndon, New York pic.twitter.com/xbmhKfJ7Li— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) May 23, 2017
