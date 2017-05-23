Police issue alert for 12-year-old NY girl seen with 2 teens - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police issue alert for 12-year-old NY girl seen with 2 teens

By The Associated Press
LYNDON, N.Y. (AP) -

New York State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl who they say was abducted by two male teenagers in Cattaraugus County.

Troopers say McKenzie Wilson was last seen in the rural town of Lyndon at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities believe she's with an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who may be armed with handguns and driving a stolen red pickup truck.

Police say McKenzie could be in imminent danger. She's 5-feet-6 inches tall and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Details of the alleged abduction haven't been released.

Lyndon is located about 50 miles southeast of Buffalo.

