East Lyme has more to offer than just beaches

East Lyme certainly has some beautiful beaches.

However, it offers a lot more than that.

It's a shoreline town with a year-round population of just under 20,000 that swells as visitors pack the village of Niantic.

Eyewitness News's journey on Tuesday began in East Lyme's northern village of Flanders at Scott's Yankee Farmer.

The farm and shop have been family-run since the 1960s. Every summer, it attracts crowds for pick-your-own strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, peaches and then apples. In the fall, there's a corn maze, hayrides and pick-your-own pumpkins.

"We've got something to do from June until Halloween and you can always just come to our stores," said Karen Scott, Scott's Yankee Farmer. "We've got vegetables, sweet corn [and] the fruit we're picking. So you can come to the farm and we've got stuff all picked and ready to sell."

However, most visitors will say they're headed for Niantic and the beaches. There's the 1.1 mile Niantic Bay Boardwalk or a gorgeous view of Niantic Bay in the eastern end of town in Cini Memorial Park. There, the bay can be seen without seeing the nuclear power plant in Waterford.

More than 60,000 people a year come to see the boardwalk view. When the weather's warm, many probably cap their walk with a stop at Dad's Restaurant just up on Main Street.

It opened for the first time in 1963 and its customers have been regulars ever since.

Former owner Pete Salomonson turned over the reigns to Grady Clark a few years ago. The regulars still show up looking for the food that means summer there.

Outside, the once sleepy Main Street now bustles day and night. There's shopping, bars, restaurants, a throwback Niantic cinema and the ever-expanding Boom Barn.

No visit to a beach town would be complete without an ice cream.

Two of the busiest places en town every weekend are Dairy Queen and Frosty Treat.

