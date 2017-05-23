Students showcase app designs at Trinity College

High school students went to Trinity College on Tuesday to showcase some of their innovative app designs.

The students attended the fourth annual Mobile App Expo in Hartford.

Students from eight high schools demonstrated their apps.

"My app is called ‘What's My Dialect?’ and it's an app that uses data from a Harvard research study on linguistics that says how people talk based on where they live in the United States,” said Daniel Lawrence, of Scituate High School of Rhode Island.

Some of the apps featured were games, and others were aimed at learning or health awareness.

“Mobile CSP is about socially useful app development to help students get interested in computer science and learning about the field,” said Pauline Lake, teaching consultant for Mobile CSP Project.

“The app we created is called the Feel Good App and it's designed to help students deal with their emotions,” said Gianna Guzzo, of the Academy of Aerospace and Engineering.

The students worked with computer science teachers that were trained at Trinity College through the CSP Project, which is a national program.

“Computer science is a real shortage in this state. We only had 100 graduates in computer science from college last year and over 3,000 jobs in the state,” said James Veseskis, vice president of CTCSTA.

Teachers at the event said they're hopeful the students will continue their careers in computer science as they go into college but said even if they don't it's good that they have an understanding of this sort of technology.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.