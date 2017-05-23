CT psychologist discusses how to talk to kids about England attack

Many parents are looking for advice on how to talk to their children about the attack at a concert in England.

There was an explosion at the Manchester Concert Venue during the Ariana Grande concert, which sent teenagers and children running for their lives. Police said 22 people including an 8-year-old child were dead and 59 were injured including many teenagers.

Eyewitness News talked with a psychologist on Tuesday and he shed light on when might be a good time to talk to their children.

Dr. David Bendor, who is a licensed psychologist, said the amount of information you give them depends on their age.

“We wait for the kids to come to us often, but something like this which is such exposure, we could say something like on the bus today, at school today, asking did you hear what happened at the concert in Manchester," Bendor said.

After the attack, Grande took to social media and said: "I don't have words." Grande has postponed her world tour after this attack.

Since the information is so easily available at a kid's fingertips, parents might wonder how they can talk to their kids. Bendor told Eyewitness News what you tell your children depends on how old they are.

“Little kids we would say something like very bad people, mad people did this,” Bendor said.

Bendor suggests you can go into depth if you have older children such as teenagers.

“It's ok to talk about what's going on in the world. Most likely, they heard about terrors and ISIS and what's been going on,” Bendor said. “And it's ok to get into the politics and ideology behind and they can handle a conversation like that.”

But, Bendor does warn, whatever concerns you might have as a parent, you should save that for people your own age.

“That’s what you have your friends for, adults, therapists for, colleagues,” Bendor said. “Do not burden them with your fears, but reassure them as best you can.”

Many wondering if they should shy away from big events not just concerts, but festivals and races. Bendor told Eyewitness News it has happened where people don't want to take that chance.

"We can't fault anyone who wants to take that approach. I do say statistically it is unlikely that going to the mall, or movie thereafter will result in some of these tragedies,” Bendor said. “Unfortunately, they have occurred over recent years and get a lot of play and completely understandable how families would shift how they attend certain events."

