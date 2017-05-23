Several rounds of rain over the next 7 days!

TUESDAY RECAP…

Overall, a pretty nice day despite the limited sunshine. A veil of high clouds dimmed the sun most of the day and that kept temperatures on the cooler side of normal, but not by very much. Highs ranged from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The normal high for May 23rd is 73 degrees.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A weak storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England and it could brush Connecticut with a few showers. Some guidance models keep us completely dry, but other models bring showers into the state. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 50-55 in most locations.

WEDNESDAY…

The storm will move away to the east of New England and that means weather conditions will improve. The sky will be cloudy in the morning and a few showers are possible. However, the afternoon looks better with partial clearing and highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be fairly light and overall it will be a very comfortable day outdoors.

MORE RAIN THURSDAY…

A storm will move up the coast and it will spread rain into the state during the morning commute. We can expect periods of rain throughout the day and well into Thursday night. An east to northeasterly flow will keep temperatures very much on the cool side. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to low and middle 60s.

A digging jet stream will carve out a high amplitude trough over the Eastern United States between now and Thursday. A deep southerly flow should spread plenty of moisture up the coast into New England. One model, the GFS, keeps rainfall on the light side. However, the NAM and the European Model are forecasting more than 2” of rain for parts of the state. I am inclined to agree with the wetter scenario given the developing high amplitude weather pattern.

FRIDAY…

The storm will evolve in a cut-off low aloft that will pass through the Northeast on Friday. The steady rain will come to an end, but showers are still likely. Plus, abundant cloud cover will probably limit daytime highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The storm will depart Friday night and high pressure will move in from the west. Therefore, any lingering showers will end Friday night and the sky will begin to clear.

THE UNOFFICIAL START TO SUMMER…

The Memorial Day weekend will start out quite pleasant! Thanks to high pressure, we’ll enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and temperatures will rise into the 70s, perhaps the upper 70s..

Unfortunately, another storm will spread rain into the state on Sunday. We may get through most of the morning dry, but rain appears likely Sunday afternoon. For now, we are forecasting highs in the lower 70s away from the coast, but that greatly depends on when the rain arrives.

A departing storm should mean better weather for Monday, Memorial Day. Most of the day should be dry, but more showers could arrive during the afternoon and evening. Limited sunshine should allow temperatures to rise into the 70s.

TUESDAY…

The unsettled weather pattern will continue. Tuesday should be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the 70s. However, showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

