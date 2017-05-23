CT budget deal is close

The Connecticut governor calls it "groundbreaking" that a tentative agreement with labor unions will save the state more than a billion dollars. However, the unions said they're close, but there is still no deal.

The agreement includes wage freezes as well as changes to health care and pension benefits. If unions agree to the changes, it will prevent thousands of state workers from losing their jobs.

"We are providing some job protections, but look at what we are doing, we are adding two new classes of health coverage,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said.

The governor is talking about it like it’s a done deal, but state unions are not quite ready to give their new contract a thumbs up.

Malloy and his staff have been negotiating for weeks on ways to save money now and in the long term. The agreement includes wage concessions, changes in healthcare for employees and retirees as well as pensions. Next year, it will save more than $700 million and by the year 2022, it will save more than a billion dollars.

In addition to wage freezes, all employees will pay higher co-pays. Current employees pay $35 for an emergency room visit that will go up to 250 and on prescription drugs, generics from $5 to $10 and non-generic $25 to $40.

The governor has said layoffs will continue if unions don't agree to concessions.

While some lawmakers said they feel this is a good agreement, but what they don't like is the extension of the contract, which technically would expire ten years from now.

