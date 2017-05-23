Parents speak out about proposed school bus cuts

The 911 calls came pouring in after a car crashed and went up in flames in Manchester over the weekend.More >
An Alaska man is accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.More >
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion.More >
Someone apparently inadvertently donated more than 100 grams of marijuana when they dropped off some used children's clothes at a suburban Minneapolis shop.More >
Cortez Kennedy, Hall of Fame defensive tackle for the Seahawks, was found dead on Tuesday in Orlando, according to sources.More >
Danbury police are looking for help from the public after a newborn baby boy was found abandoned behind a grocery store.More >
Police found the body of a missing man at a Wallingford preserve.More >
Actor Sir Roger Moore's has died after a short battle with cancer. He was 89 years old.More >
A man was found to be dead behind a storage facility at a cemetery in New London.More >
President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.More >
