Parents speak out about proposed school bus cuts

Families of students at one local private school are fuming now that its bus budget is on the chopping block.

Facing a $500,000 cut to its funding, the Wethersfield Board of Education is under pressure to cut expenses.

That may include bus transportation for over 130 students who attend a parochial kindergarten-8th grade school called Corpus Christi.

Board members say state law requires the town pay for buses even for the private school, but not the whole bill. Their goal is to reel back to save money.

“It's a little disappointing because I believe that the town should provide transportation for kids that will go to this school,” said Angelo Fasano, who is a parent.

“We are just paying what the state is requiring us to pay to transport children at a private school,” said Bobbie Hughes Granato, school board chair.

That would mean $110,000 instead of the projected $275,000.

Before public comment began at a meeting on Tuesday, board members tabled any action on the budget.

Corpus Christi's principal said concerns over these costs aren't going away and board members say they are still talking with officials at Corpus Christi to reach a compromise.

Another area being eyed for cuts is health care for public school staff, by roughly $200,000.

The next regular board meeting is June 13. There has not been a budget vote yet.

