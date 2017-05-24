Graco child seat parts recalled

Parts for a car seat made by a popular brand have been recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA said certain Graco "My Ride 65" convertible child restraints may tear.

It said the seat webbing may not adequately restrain the child, which makes it fail to conform to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard.

The models involved are 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.

Graco said it is notifying owners. It said dealers will provide consumers with a replacement harness for free.

The recall is expected to get underway on July 17.

For more information, customers can call Graco at 1-800-345-4109.

Additional information can also be found on the NHTSA's website here.

