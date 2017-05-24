Fallen officers to be remembered in Meriden today

Officers who were killed in the line of duty will be honored during a ceremony at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden.

Several new names will be added to the academy's law enforcement memorial.

Families, friends and departments of the fallen heroes are expected to be in attendance to memorialize those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The names of the officers from across the state are etched in stone.

The new names will be added in an effort to keep their memories alive and pay tribute to the work that they did.

The event begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and is hosted by the City of Meriden.

Gov. Dannel Malloy is expected to attend as well as representatives from various departments.

