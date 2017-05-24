Rain greets drivers in time for the morning commute

Many drivers woke up to find wet roads for their Wednesday morning commute.

However, meteorologist Scot Haney said the rain is not supposed to last all day.

"A storm system just to our south that's bringing a few showers to the shoreline this morning will move away to the east of New England and that means weather conditions will improve," Haney said. "The afternoon looks better with partial clearing and highs in the lower 70s."

Though he did say Wednesday was one of a number of chances for wet weather over the next several days.

"A storm will move up the coast and it will spread rain into the state during the [Thursday] morning commute," Haney said. "We can expect periods of rain throughout the day and well into [Thursday] night."

The models differ in terms of how much rain the state could see.

One keeps it light while another is forecasting up to 2 inches of rain for parts of the state.

"We're inclined to agree with the wetter scenario given the developing high amplitude weather pattern," Haney said.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The steady rain should come to an end by Friday. However, showers are still likely for the day.

"Plus, abundant cloud cover will probably limit daytime highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s," Haney said.

The storm will completely leave by Friday night.

While Saturday looks pleasant, Sunday and Monday appear to be wet.

