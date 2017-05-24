The Irene O'Connor 50th birthday parade is set for July

Cake, on-air announcements and simple newsroom revelry seemed a bit underwhelming for a birthday celebration of this magnitude.

That's why Eyewitness News decided to do something a little different to celebrate anchor Irene O'Connor's big birthday.

On July 24, the Irene O'Connor 50th Birthday Parade will step off from our Rocky Hill studios.

It'll begin at 7 a.m. and will be broadcast live on Facebook.

Co-anchor Eric Parker has been inundated with participation requests.

However, anyone with ideas for potential parade marchers can email Parker at eparker@wfsb.com.

