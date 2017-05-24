The Irene O'Connor 50th birthday parade steps off this morning

The big day is here. We're throwing our morning anchor Irene O'Connor a parade to celebrate her 50th birthday!

Cake, on-air announcements and simple newsroom revelry seemed a bit underwhelming for a birthday celebration of this magnitude. That's why Eyewitness News decided to do something a little different to celebrate anchor Irene O'Connor's big birthday.

On Monday, the birthday parade will step off from our Rocky Hill studios on Capital Boulevard around 7 a.m.

However, the weather may not cooperate, so any parade goers are advised to grab your umbrella and perhaps a poncho.

It'll begin at 7 a.m. The parade will be broadcast live on Facebook or you can see it streaming here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.