Iced Coffee Day benefits CT children's hospitals

Dunkin' Donuts franchises in Connecticut have partnered with local children's hospitals for their annual Iced Coffee Day.

The company said $1 from every iced coffee sold on Wednesday will go toward Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford and Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital.

It said the money collected will help improve the health and well-being of children and families.

Last year, Dunkin' Donuts said it raised $140,000 that was evenly distributed to both hospitals.

"We are proud to partner with Connecticut Children's Medical Center and Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital for Iced Coffee Day once again," said John Coughlin, a Dunkin' Donuts franchisee. "Both are such important institutions, caring for children in our state."

Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation president David Kinahan said Dunkin' Donuts serves so much more than coffee.

"Through Iced Coffee Day and other support of Connecticut Children's, we are able to address children's critical health needs," Kinahan said.

Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital said it is also honored to partner with the franchises.

"We're deeply appreciative of the extraordinary commitment Dunkin' Donuts has made to children and their families," said Cynthia Sparer, executive director of Yale- New Haven Children's Hospital.

