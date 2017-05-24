Bloomfield gas station evacuated after CO2 leak

DEEP and Blue Hills firefighters were on scene at Citgo on Blue Hills Avenue after a CO2 leak on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Employees were evacuated from a gas station in Bloomfield after a CO2 leak on Wednesday morning.

Members of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Blue Hills Fire Department were called to Citgo on Blue Hills Avenue around 8:45 a.m.

A CO2 tank malfunctioned and leaked into the basement, according to the Blue Hills fire chief.

There were no reported injuries. Employees were evacuated as a precaution after some said they experienced dizziness. The employees are expected to be OK.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

